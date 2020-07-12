NYT: Pres. Trump considered selling Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

FILE- In this Thursday, June 25, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House in Washington. The president’s brother Robert Trump has filed a second court action seeking to halt publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, after his first bid was rejected by a New York City judge. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(CNN) – President Donald Trump considered the idea of selling Puerto Rico in 2017, according to the New York Times who recently spoke with the former acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke.

Duke said Trump put the idea forward after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

She told the paper that Trump approached the disaster as a “businessman” and asked if the US could divest it.

Duke says the idea was never seriously considered of discussed.

