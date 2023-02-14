FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents in the Pee Dee have varying reactions to Nikki Haley’s presidential bid.

Some residents are excited and look to her as a trailblazer, while others are simply happy that someone else is running on the republican ticket besides former president Donald Trump.

Haley made history when she beat former senator Vincent Sheheen in 2010 with 56% of the vote. She became South Carolina’s first female and first Indian American governor. She went on to become the U.S. Ambassador for the United Nations under Trump’s administration.

“Trump now at the moment, according to several polls, trails at under 50% in many national polls that ask about support for Trump in a multi-candidate field,” said Dillon S. Tatum, political science chair at Francis Marion University. “Meaning, that if the field remains limited, she has a good opportunity to pick up significant share of the votes.”

Haley told the Associated Press in 2021 that she would not run for president if Trump was running. Haley has not lost an election since she began her career in the South Carolina Statehouse.

“It’s empowering to know that a woman could lead our country and especially a woman like Nikki Haley,” Sydney Williamson said. “I think she is very wise and she knows how to lead respectfully and in a way that she can get people’s attention, but she also gives authority.”

Republican Party Chairman Mike Page said the primaries are meant for candidates to be vetted and if the former governor of South Carolina wants to enter, she has every right to.

“I’m a democrat, but as a South Carolinian, if she represents us, that’s fine,” Timothy Samuel said. “I hope she wins it because we need anyone in there besides Trump.”

Tatum said in the minds of South Carolinians, Haley represents a younger generation of republicans.