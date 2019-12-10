Pelosi expected to announce endorsement of modified North American trade pact

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce her endorsement of a modified North American trade pact Tuesday morning.
That concludes a long set of negotiations and gives President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win on the same day Democrats are set to announce impeachment their charges against him.
Pelosi says the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a significant improvement over the original North American Free Trade Agreement. Pelosi and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., have scheduled a news conference Tuesday morning.
In Mexico City, Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that there would be a meeting of the three countries’ negotiating teams Tuesday “to announce the advances achieved” on the trade agreement.
