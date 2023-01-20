MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The political stage is turning towards South Carolina ahead of 2024, with two familiar names for South Carolinians that could be in the running for president, and some proposed changes that might bring more attention to the Palmetto State.

“I think the road to the White House comes through South Carolina from both parties,” Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) said.

President Joe Biden (D) wants South Carolina to lead off the democratic primary season. Former president Donald Trump announced South Carolina as his first public campaign stop. And Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R) are seen as likely presidential candidates.

“You’re going to see a pretty crowded republican field in that same vein,” Fry said.

“When you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things,” Haley said in an interview on Fox News. “You first look at ‘Does the current situation push for new leadership?’ The second question is ‘Am I that person that can be that leader?'”

Haley mentioned in the interview that she has never lost a race.

“I’m not going to lose now,” Haley said.

David White, a political science professor at Francis Marion University said he believes Haley will run for president. He said South Carolina on the national political scene is emphasized by its first-in-the-south primary status.

White said being first in the democratic primary would mean more media coverage. He said Trump’s planned visit to Columbia later this month is a message to South Carolina’s potential candidates.

“He’s coming to South Carolina where Tim Scott and Nikki Haley are both often mentioned and it’s to let them know ‘I’m in this too,'” White said. “Gov. McMaster (R) and Sen. Graham (R-SC) are both going to be there.”

Fry, who supports Trump and received his endorsement, said he’ll also be at Trump’s event.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) will not be at the event, which is on Jan. 28 at the statehouse.