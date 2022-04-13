GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The White House has released President Joe Biden’s itinerary for his visit Thursday to Greensboro.

Biden is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. in the Alumni-Foundation Event Center at NC A&T University. The building, where many COVID-19 tests had taken place, is at 200 North Benbow Road in Greensboro.

The White House previously had said that Biden would be speaking about manufacturing in America, rebuilding supply chains and bringing down costs.

It is unclear how many people will be in the center, which is about 30,000 square feet, and who will be allowed inside. The event is open to the media.

A representative of U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro) had said last week that she looked forward to being with Biden on his visit. Rep. Deborah Ross (D-Raleigh) had said Tuesday she was planning to attend.

Air Force One is scheduled to arrive at Piedmont Triad International Airport at about 12:20 p.m. and depart at about 3:15 p.m. Access to some areas of the airport will be limited at those times.

Biden last visited Greensboro in 2017 when he and his wife, Jill, spoke as part of Guilford County’s Bryan Series of lecturers, at the Greensboro Coliseum. He also was in Greensboro in 2008 while campaigning alongside President Barack Obama.