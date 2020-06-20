President Donald Trump has fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a round table discussion with African American supporters in the Cabinet Room of the White House on June 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General William Barr has told the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan that President Donald Trump has removed him from the job.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman intends to continue to fight his removal. The powerful prosecutor has been overseeing investigations of Trump’s allies. He showed up at his office to work on Saturday morning, defying Barr.

Late Friday, Barr had abruptly acted to oust the prosecutor. Berman tells reporters, “I’m just here to do my job.”

