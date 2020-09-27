President Trump ‘strongly demanding a drug test’ before presidential debate Tuesday

Politics

by: WJHL

Posted: / Updated:

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – President Donald Trump announced Sunday in a Tweet that he is “strongly demanding” that Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, take a drug test prior to the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

In the social media post, Trump writes that he will take the drug test as well.

