President Trump ‘strongly demanding a drug test’ before presidential debate Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – President Donald Trump announced Sunday in a Tweet that he is “strongly demanding” that Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, take a drug test prior to the first presidential debate on Tuesday.
In the social media post, Trump writes that he will take the drug test as well.
