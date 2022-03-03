WASHINGTON D.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice has introduced an act to yank Russia’s “most-favored-nation status” amongst the country’s invasion into Ukraine.

The status means that Russia would have to pay U.S. tariffs. It would also increase those rates.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is shocking and inexcusable,” Rice said in an announcement. “The response of the USA has been weak. On one hand, Biden is too weak to call it an invasion and to use all the tools at his disposal. On the other, Trump calls the ruthless maniac, Putin ‘brilliant’ and cheers him on. We can do better.”

The proposal also bans importing Russian oil.

He has requested a meeting to investigate “other means of inflicting financial pain on Russia for its ruthless violence against the Ukrainian people.”