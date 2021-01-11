Rep. Rice says he does not support Trump impeachment

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Rep. Tom Rice does not support impeaching President Donald Trump or invoking the 25th Amendment, according to a statement given to News13 on Monday.

“Trump acted recklessly last Wednesday, but he only has nine days left in his term,” the statement reads. “Let’s not stoke further division.”

His stance comes on the same day that House Democrats were expected to introduce the articles of impeachment against Trump. The move comes one week after a violent protest breached the U.S. Capitol while legislatures were attempting to certify the 2020 election, leaving several dead and leading to social media networks banning Trump from their platforms.

Democrats have also pushed for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Last week, Rice called on Trump to concede the election.

“I am incredibly disappointed in the president,” Rice said last week. “The president needs to step up right now and say this election is over.”

Rice said that there were “legitimate questions” about the election that need to be investigated, but pulled his support for objecting to the certification of electoral votes after the raid.