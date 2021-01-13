Republican Rep. Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach votes to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON, DC (WBTW) — Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, has voted to impeach President Donald Trump, just a few days after the representative told News13 he did not support the move.

The vote came Wednesday afternoon, a week after a violent protest at the U.S. Capitol left a handful of people dead.

“Trump acted recklessly last Wednesday, but he only has nine days left in his term,” a statement given on Monday reads. “Let’s not stoke further division.”

He was one of 10 House Republicans and 222 Democrats to vote in favor of impeachment. He was joined by Dan Newhouse (Washington), John Katko (New York), Jamie Herrera Beutler (Washington), Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), Fred Upton (Michigan), Liz Cheney (Wyoming), Peter Meijer (Michigan), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio) and David Valadao (California).

