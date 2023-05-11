MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) recently introduced a bill that he claims would make it harder for suspected child predators to evade law enforcement by allowing law enforcement to stop internet providers from notifying the subject of a subpoena.

Under current law, internet service providers (ISPs) regularly comply with law enforcement subpoenas requesting the name of a person attached to an IP address of a suspected predator. But the ISPs then often immediately notify the person the information was requested, according to a news release.

The “Targeting Child Predators Act of 2023” would allow law enforcement to get a subpoena that blocks ISPs from notifying those individuals their information was requested, according to a news release from the congressman’s office.

“Targeting vulnerable and innocent children is one of the worst crimes imaginable,” Fry said in the release. “Law enforcement should have every tool at their disposal to find these predators and bring them to justice. I’m proud to introduce this legislation alongside Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) to stop the online exploitation of children.”

The legislation would only apply in cases of suspected child exploitation, according to the release.

Law enforcement would also have to certify that the ISP disclosing the information to the targeted suspect would endanger the life of someone, or cause the suspect to destroy or tamper with evidence, intimidate a witness, or jeopardize the investigation.

“Children are uniquely vulnerable to wicked people who hide in the internet’s shadows,” Kennedy said in the release. “Law enforcement needs modern resources to stop and punish child predators. Our bill delivers a critical tool for the good guys, and I’m glad to see Congressman Fry leading this important effort in the House.”

Fry said the bill is supported by the National Sheriff’s Association.