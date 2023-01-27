COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. Representative Russell Fry is set to attend and speak at former President Donald Trump’s campaign event in Columbia on Saturday, Fry’s Communications Director Hannah Nine confirmed to News13.
The event will be Trump’s first public campaign event in his 2024 White House bid.
Nine did not know who else besides Fry would be speaking at the event. The Associated Press previously reported that Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham were scheduled to attend the event.
The event is set for Saturday at a variety of sites inside and outside the South Carolina Statehouse, according to the AP.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.