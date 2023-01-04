MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Congressman-elect Russell Fry, R-S.C., continues to wait to be sworn in as the House still doesn’t have a speaker on Wednesday afternoon.

Fry spoke to News13 on Wednesday morning ahead of the voting.

Fry said the Republican Party needs to unify in order to move forward. Fry supports Kevin McCarthy for house speaker. Fry has voted for McCarthy each time, along with 200 other republicans.

McCarthy has lost the first six ballots — three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday. It’s the first time in 100 years that a House speaker was not named after the first vote.

“It’s time to get to work,” Fry said. “It’s time to govern. It’s time to do our jobs.”

Fry said he won’t vote for anyone other than McCarthy for House speaker. He also said McCarthy would eventually end up as the winner.

“We’re going to get there,” he said. “We’re going to select a Republican speaker that’s going to be Kevin McCarthy.”

Fry said it’s time to rally around the person supported by the overwhelming majority of the party.

“I wish we would come together,” Fry said. “I wish we would figure this thing out because issues matter, people matter, and the intrigue and mysticism surrounding the speaker vote is really clogging up the good work that we need to be doing.”

Republican Ralph Norman, R-S.C., is one of the nearly two dozen Republicans voting against McCarthy.

“It didn’t have to come down to this last minute, but I think he thought the majority was going to be a lot bigger and he didn’t need us,” Norman said. “That’s the problem.”

Fry said he’s still settling into office, despite not being sworn in.

David White, a political science professor at Francis Marion University, said people have short political memories and could forget about all of this if the Republican House delivers on key legislation.

“If they get a speaker within the next month, nobody will remember next year,” White said.

White said the role of speaker periodically goes through shifts in power dynamics as the current group of Republican holdouts want more checks on the job.

“Even if they get a speaker, these same 20 people, or a few of them, can muck things up,” White said.

Fry said he’s optimistic that McCarthy would end up speaker before the end of the day. That was before any vote was held on Wednesday. After the sixth failed vote, and third of the day, the House adjourned until 8 p.m.

“I think eventually things will fall into place,” Fry said. “When that is? I’m just the new guy in town, so I’m just along for the ride at this point.”

Fry had 200 people from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee along with him for his swearing-in ceremony. As of Wednesday afternoon, it’s unclear when that might happen.