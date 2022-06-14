MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Russell Fry won his republican primary Tuesday for the U.S. House of Representative District 7, beating incumbent Tom Rice.

Rice, a five-term congressman, was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. Rice was a strong supporter of Trump’s policies in Washington but said he was left no choice but to impeach Trump over his failure to calm the mob that violently sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.

Rice had several notable endorsements, including former House Speaker Paul Ryan and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Rice is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.