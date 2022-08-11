WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Sen. Lindsey Graham took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to publish a series of tweets demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI to reveal why former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched.

“Half the country believes that when it comes to President Trump there are no rules,” Graham tweeted. “They have lost faith in the system. The only way to address that problem is full disclosure of the facts and circumstances which led to this unprecedented action.”

Trump announced that the FBI conducted the search on Monday.

Graham said pressure to name what caused the search is “necessary because of the deep mistrust of the FBI and DOJ when it comes to all things Trump – such as the Crossfire Hurricane and the Mueller investigations.”

“What I am looking for is the predicate for the search,” Graham tweeted. “Was the information provided to the judge sufficient and necessary to authorize a raid on the former president’s home within ninety days of the midterm election? I am urging, actually insisting, the DOJ and the FBI lay their cards on the table as to why this course of action was necessary. Until that is done the suspicion will continue to mount.”

Garland held a press conference Thursday afternoon addressing the search, announcing the the Department of Justice has asked for the search warrant to be unsealed.

Other sealed documents that have been requested include the FBI’s inventory of what was seized and a law enforcement affidavit explaining the reasoning why authorities believe there was potential criminal conduct at the estate.