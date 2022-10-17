HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina residents will begin early voting in November’s midterm general elections on Oct. 24.
Early voting centers across the state, including those in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. Offices will be closed on Oct. 30.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
Here is a list of early voting locations in counties across the News13 viewing area.
HORRY
- County Voter Registration and Elections Office — 1515 4th Ave, Conway
- Aynor Town Hall — 600 Main Street
- Carolina Forest Library — 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd.
- Grand Strand Senior Center — 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
- North Strand Recreation Center — 120 Highway 57 S., Little River
- South Strand Recreation Center — 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach
- Loris Public Safety Center — 3909 Walnut Street, Loris
DARLINGTON
- Voter Registration and Elections Annex — 135 Cashua St., Darlington
- Jerusalem Baptist Church — 301 S. Sixth St., Hartsville
- Darlington County Recreation Building — 100 Reynolds Avenue, Lamar
DILLON
- Voter Registration and Elections Office — 305 West Hampton St., Dillion
FLORENCE
- Voter Registration and Elections Office — 219 Third Loop Road, Florence
- The Continuum — 208 W Main St., Lake City
- Johnsonville Library — 242 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville
GEORGETOWN
- Voter Registration and Elections Office — 303 N. Hazard St., Georgetown
- Andrews Recreation Center — 220 S. Cedar Ave., Andrews
- Choppee Recreation Center — 8259 Choppee Road, Georgetown, SC 29440
- Litchfield Exchange — 14363 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29440
MARION
- Marion County Administration Building — 2523 E. Highway 76, Room 108, Marion
MARLBORO
- Marlboro County Courthouse — 105 Courthouse Square, Bennettsville
Additional information is available on the state election commission’s website.
Voters will be asked to present a photo ID when checking in to vote.