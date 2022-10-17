HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina residents will begin early voting in November’s midterm general elections on Oct. 24.

Early voting centers across the state, including those in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. Offices will be closed on Oct. 30.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Here is a list of early voting locations in counties across the News13 viewing area.

HORRY

County Voter Registration and Elections Office — 1515 4th Ave, Conway

Aynor Town Hall — 600 Main Street

Carolina Forest Library — 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd.

Grand Strand Senior Center — 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

North Strand Recreation Center — 120 Highway 57 S., Little River

South Strand Recreation Center — 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach

Loris Public Safety Center — 3909 Walnut Street, Loris

DARLINGTON

Voter Registration and Elections Annex — 135 Cashua St., Darlington

Jerusalem Baptist Church — 301 S. Sixth St., Hartsville

Darlington County Recreation Building — 100 Reynolds Avenue, Lamar

DILLON

Voter Registration and Elections Office — 305 West Hampton St., Dillion

FLORENCE

Voter Registration and Elections Office — 219 Third Loop Road, Florence

The Continuum — 208 W Main St., Lake City

Johnsonville Library — 242 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville

GEORGETOWN

Voter Registration and Elections Office — 303 N. Hazard St., Georgetown

Andrews Recreation Center — 220 S. Cedar Ave., Andrews

Choppee Recreation Center — 8259 Choppee Road, Georgetown, SC 29440

Litchfield Exchange — 14363 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29440

MARION

Marion County Administration Building — 2523 E. Highway 76, Room 108, Marion

MARLBORO

Marlboro County Courthouse — 105 Courthouse Square, Bennettsville

Additional information is available on the state election commission’s website.

Voters will be asked to present a photo ID when checking in to vote.