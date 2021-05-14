South Carolina elections director to resign at end of year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The executive director of the South Carolina Election Commission will leave her post at the end of the year.

The resignation letter obtained by news outlets says Marci Andino informed the board’s chairman Wednesday that her last day would be Dec. 31.

It doesn’t specify a specific reason for leaving.

Andino’s departure follows tension with state Republican leaders in the leadup to the 2020 election. She recommended stricter safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including expanding absentee voting.

The news of her resignation also comes as Republican lawmakers have looked to give the commission greater authority over county election offices through legislation. Andino has led the commission since 2003.