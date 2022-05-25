MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Candidates for South Carolina governor responded Tuesday night to a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas that left at least 19 students and two adults dead.

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted his response to the shooting Tuesday night.

“Tonight, please join Peggy and me in praying for the Uvalde community, the faculty and staff at Robb Elementary, and for the families of the victims of today’s tragedy,” he tweeted.

Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham also tweeted out a statement Tuesday night.

“We witness these shootings again and again and nothing ever changes,” Cunningham said. “I’m devastated for the people of Uvalde as they deal with the unthinkable. But I’m also angry. Angry at the politics around this issue and the politicians who stand in the way of doing ANYTHING to solve it.”

On Wednesday, Cunningham sent out an even lengthier statement.

“My heart is broken after the events in Texas yesterday. As a parent I am horrified, I am devastated, but most of all I am angry. I’m angry that our children cannot even go to school without facing terrors that no child should EVER have to experience. I am sickened by the thought of my son not coming home from school because of political cowardice. Any elected official who is willing to sacrifice innocent children for gun lobby checks and political power is morally bankrupt and needs to be voted out yesterday.

I have been a leader on common-sense gun reform my entire political career. Not only did I sponsor and support legislation in Congress, but I released a plan to tackle gun violence in South Carolina almost a year ago. Not a damn thing has been done since I released that plan because our state’s leadership has sold their souls for political points in their primary.

Political obstructionists will do everything in their power to convince you that these horrors are simply the cost of living in America and that nothing can be done to stop the carnage.

Nothing could be further from the truth. No other country has this problem except the United States. We could drastically reduce the likelihood of these attacks if we had the political will. But the truth is too many of our elected leaders are more focused on saving their own political lives than in taking any action to save the lives of our kids. Until that changes, these massacres will continue.

To every parent in South Carolina: you shouldn’t have to live in fear of losing your child at the hand of senseless gun violence. To every student in South Carolina: you shouldn’t have to go to school each day in fear that you won’t make it home alive. To everyone who is just as furious as I am: turn that anger into action. Vote. Them. All. Out.”

Mia McLeod shared a photo of a news article from when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law allowing residents to carry handguns without a permit.

“What’s the difference between TX Gov. Greg Abbott and SC Gov @henrymcmaster?” she tweeted. “Nothing. We can’t change TX. But we can change SC. VOTE on JUNE 14.”

Abbott said the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos of Uvalde, “shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly,” 19 students and two teachers. He added that it’s believed the shooter abandoned his car and entered the school where he opened fire with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, before responding officers shot and killed him.

On Wednesday, Abbott said an additional 17 people were injured in the rampage, but their injuries were non-life threatening.

Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people is about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 60 miles east of the southern U.S. border with Mexico. Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 and is located in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.