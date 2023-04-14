MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Republican South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman co-sponsored a bill that aims to defund Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office after former president Donald Trump was indicted.

The Accountability for Lawless Violence In Our Neighborhoods Act — or ALVIN Act — would block Bragg’s office from receiving federal funds and would require the office to repay any funds received after Jan. 1, 2022.

The bill was introduced Thursday by Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs.

A second bill, the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act, was also introduced by Biggs to ban state or local law enforcement agencies from using money or seized property to investigate or prosecute a president, vice president, or a presidential candidate for a crime.

“District Attorney Alvin Bragg ran on a campaign pledge to indict President Trump,” Biggs said in a statement. “Bragg took the unprecedented action of converting alleged minor business misdemeanors to 34 individual felonies in an attempt to put President Trump behind bars and humiliate him and his supporters.”

Biggs called the indictment “disturbing” and “political.”

Other co-sponsors of the ALVIN Act include Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and Rep. Bob Good (R-VA).