WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) — Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) has been pushing recently for legislation protecting and expanding access to contraceptives.

On Thursday, Mace voted in favor of the Right to Contraception Act, which would codify the right to access different types of contraceptive “methods, devices, and medications,” as well as protect health care providers who provide the contraceptives and/or information about them.

While voting on the House floor, Mace used her wardrobe to send a message about the urgency of the legislation.

“My state is banning exceptions. Protect contraception” was scrawled across the back of her blazer. The message referred to South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Law, which bans abortions after about six weeks in most cases, except for rape, incest, and situations that threaten the life of the mother.

The law went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“You can’t ban abortion and then not protect women’s access to contraceptives,” Mace said.

The matter is personal for Mace, who survived sexual assault when she was a teen. She recalled her own struggles as motivation for her vote.

“When I was 16, I was raped. I dropped out of high school shortly after. This trauma turned my life upside down. I cannot imagine a world where my daughter, or any other woman, doesn’t have access to birth control or other contraceptives.” Rep. Nancy Mace

Hours before the vote, Mace introduced legislation that would expand access to birth control. The Allowing Greater Access to Safe and Effective Contraception Act would make FDA-approved birth control pills available over the counter.

Recently, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also signed legislation that would allow pharmacists to provide certain hormonal birth controls.