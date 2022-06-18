COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The results of the June 14 primaries were certified Friday, and several runoff elections are now set for June 28.
Following is a list of races across the state that are going to a runoff:
Statewide:
- U.S. Senate – Democratic
- State Superintendent of Education – Republican
County races:
Allendale
- Sheriff – Democratic
- County Council District 3 – Democratic
Berkeley
- State House District 101 – Democratic
- County Council District 6 – Republican
Cherokee
- State House District 30 – Republican
- County Council District 2 – Republican
Chesterfield
- Sheriff – Republican
Colleton
- County Council At-Large – Democratic
Florence
- State House District 101 – Democratic
- City Council District 1 – Democratic
Greenville
- State House District 25 – Democratic
- County Council District 19 – Republican
Greenwood
- County Council District 3 – Democratic
Horry
- State House District 106 – Republican
- County Council Chair – Republican
- County Council District 8 – Republican
- Board of Education Chair – Republican
Kershaw
- County Council District 5 – Republican
- County Council District 6 – Republican
Lexington
- State House District 40 – Republican
Marion
- County Council District 3 – Democratic
- County Council District 5 – Democratic
Marlboro
- County Council District 4 – Democratic
Newberry
- State House District 40 – Republican
Richland
- County Council District 11 – Democratic
Spartanburg
- State House District 30 – Republican
Williamsburg
- State House District 101 – Democratic
York
- State House District 48 – Republican
Early voting for runoff elections begins Wednesday and ends on Friday. Voters can cast ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 28. Voters should bring a photo ID.
The State Election Commission emphasized that voters who voted in the June 14 primaries can only vote in the same party’s runoff. Those who did not vote in the primaries can vote in either party’s runoff.
