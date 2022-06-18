COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The results of the June 14 primaries were certified Friday, and several runoff elections are now set for June 28.

Following is a list of races across the state that are going to a runoff:

Statewide:

U.S. Senate – Democratic

State Superintendent of Education – Republican

County races:

Allendale

Sheriff – Democratic

County Council District 3 – Democratic

Berkeley

State House District 101 – Democratic

County Council District 6 – Republican

Cherokee

State House District 30 – Republican

County Council District 2 – Republican

Chesterfield

Sheriff – Republican

Colleton

County Council At-Large – Democratic

Florence

State House District 101 – Democratic

City Council District 1 – Democratic

Greenville

State House District 25 – Democratic

County Council District 19 – Republican

Greenwood

County Council District 3 – Democratic

Horry

State House District 106 – Republican

County Council Chair – Republican

County Council District 8 – Republican

Board of Education Chair – Republican

Kershaw

County Council District 5 – Republican

County Council District 6 – Republican

Lexington

State House District 40 – Republican

Marion

County Council District 3 – Democratic

County Council District 5 – Democratic

Marlboro

County Council District 4 – Democratic

Newberry

State House District 40 – Republican

Richland

County Council District 11 – Democratic

Spartanburg

State House District 30 – Republican

Williamsburg

State House District 101 – Democratic

York

State House District 48 – Republican

Early voting for runoff elections begins Wednesday and ends on Friday. Voters can cast ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 28. Voters should bring a photo ID.

The State Election Commission emphasized that voters who voted in the June 14 primaries can only vote in the same party’s runoff. Those who did not vote in the primaries can vote in either party’s runoff.

Click here for more information.