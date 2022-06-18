COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The results of the June 14 primaries were certified Friday, and several runoff elections are now set for June 28.

Following is a list of races across the state that are going to a runoff:

Statewide:

  • U.S. Senate – Democratic
  • State Superintendent of Education – Republican

County races:

Allendale

  • Sheriff – Democratic
  • County Council District 3 – Democratic

Berkeley

  • State House District 101 – Democratic
  • County Council District 6 – Republican

Cherokee

  • State House District 30 – Republican
  • County Council District 2 – Republican

Chesterfield

  • Sheriff – Republican

Colleton

  • County Council At-Large – Democratic

Florence

  • State House District 101 – Democratic
  • City Council District 1 – Democratic

Greenville

  • State House District 25 – Democratic
  • County Council District 19 – Republican

Greenwood

  • County Council District 3 – Democratic

Horry

  • State House District 106 – Republican
  • County Council Chair – Republican
  • County Council District 8 – Republican
  • Board of Education Chair – Republican

Kershaw

  • County Council District 5 – Republican
  • County Council District 6 – Republican

Lexington

  • State House District 40 – Republican

Marion

  • County Council District 3 – Democratic
  • County Council District 5 – Democratic

Marlboro

  • County Council District 4 – Democratic

Newberry

  • State House District 40 – Republican

Richland

  • County Council District 11 – Democratic

Spartanburg

  • State House District 30 – Republican

Williamsburg

  • State House District 101 – Democratic

York

  • State House District 48 – Republican

Early voting for runoff elections begins Wednesday and ends on Friday. Voters can cast ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 28. Voters should bring a photo ID.

The State Election Commission emphasized that voters who voted in the June 14 primaries can only vote in the same party’s runoff. Those who did not vote in the primaries can vote in either party’s runoff.

