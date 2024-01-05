MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former President Donald Trump has a 29-point lead over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in a new survey of potential South Carolina Republican primary voters.

According to a poll from Emerson College, 54% of voters support Trump, while 25% support Haley. Another 7% support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 5% support former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and 3% support Vivek Ramaswamy. Six percent of voters were undecided.

Among voters who are “very likely” to vote, Trump leads Haley 57% to 24%, according to the poll. However, among those “somewhat likely” to vote, the number tightens to just 34% for Trump and 31% for Haley.

“The current state of the race in South Carolina finds Trump as the frontrunner with Haley as his main opponent,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson Polling, said. “DeSantis has seen a decline in support, and similar to our New Hampshire poll has faded into the pack with single-digit support. A key question arising from this poll is whether Haley can mobilize ample support in her home state before the primary, in the case the race becomes more competitive after New Hampshire.”

For Democratic voters in South Carolina, there are far fewer questions. The poll shows 69% of voters support President Joe Biden, while 5% support Dean Phillips and 3% support Marianne Williamson. Twenty-two percent of Democratic voters were undecided.

“Biden holds a strong base of support among South Carolina Democrats, no alternative presents any challenge for the president,” Kimball said. “The 22% still on the sidelines present an opportunity for Biden to begin his 2024 primary elections with a strong showing to open up the Democratic nomination.”

The economy is the most important issue to South Carolina voters, according to the poll, with 40% saying the economy was the biggest issue, followed by immigration at 14%, education at 9%, “threats to democracy” at 9%, healthcare at 8%, crime at 6%, housing affordability at 5% and abortion access at 5%.

The South Carolina Democratic primary will be on Feb. 3. The Republican primary is set for Feb. 24.

The Emerson College Polling South Carolina survey of 1,046 potential voters was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

* * * Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.