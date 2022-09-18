Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months.

A new NBC News poll released on Sunday found that 34% of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54% say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability rating was at its lowest in April 2021, when his rating fell to 32% in the same NBC poll.

The former president’s favorability score is down slightly since last month, with the same 54% saying they have a negative view of Trump, but 36% saying they had a positive view of him.

While Trump’s favorability score has trickled down, President Biden’s score has gone up, though only slightly. This month, 45% said they approve of the president — a two-point increase since last month.

Contrarily, 52% of voters say they disapprove of Biden, a number that has gone down three percentage points since last month.

Pollsters also questioned voters about their views on the different investigations against Trump, specifically asking whether the various investigations should stop or continue. The poll found that 56% of voters think the investigations should continue, while 41% say they should stop.

The poll comes amid an FBI investigation into former President Trump and the documents he was holding at Mar-a-Lago. The government recovered thousands of government documents from the Florida property since Trump left office, including more than 300 documents with various classified markings.

The NBC News poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between Sept. 9-13, and has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.