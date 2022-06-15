CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — After a contentious campaign, Rep. Nancy Mace has defeated Katie Arrington in the Republican primary for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

Arrington conceded the race to the freshman congresswoman, who will now face Democrat Annie Andrews in November.

In February, Mace received an endorsement from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley through her Stand for America PAC. The announcement called Mace a “strong conservative leader” and cited her record on border security and veteran assistance.

“She’s a fighter who stands up to Biden’s reckless spending, punches back against lawless lockdowns and mandates, and is strong on border security,” the PAC announcement read.

A graduate of the Citadel, Mace served in the South Carolina House from 2018-20, representing District 99.

Mace defeated incumbent Joe Cunningham win the District 1 seat in 2020, becoming the first Republican woman in South Carolina to be elected to Congress.