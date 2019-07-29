US senator says he’s unfollowing president on Twitter

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 25, 2018, file photo, Sen. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn., questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A U.S. Senator from Connecticut says he’s dropping the president from his Twitter feed.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted Sunday he’s unfollowing President Donald Trump on the social media site. He says Trump’s tweets are the “most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning” of the accounts he follows. Murphy said it “regularly ruins” his day so he’s just going to stop reading it.

The president hasn’t responded to Murphy.

Trump has tweeted that four prominent Democratic congresswomen of color who regularly disagree with him should “go back” to their homelands. Three of the four, including Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, were born in the U.S. The other is a longtime U.S. citizen.

He’s also called House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings’ majority black Baltimore-area district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

