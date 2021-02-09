Workers’ comp for COVID-19 and fireworks bans — 9 Horry County bills to watch this season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — If passed, bills proposed by Horry County lawmakers could extend benefits to foster care children, ban fireworks on public beaches and rename part of a highway to honor a former Loris mayor.

More than a dozen bills have been proposed by Horry County legislatures for the 2021 season. Most remain in committees, where they are discussed before potentially moving on to a vote.

The following are some potential laws to watch:

Banning fireworks on public beaches

Bill number — S.0196

Sponsor — Sen. Greg Hambree

Purpose — The bill would revise the term “fireworks prohibited zone” to include public beaches or public beach accesses.

Status — The bill was referred on Jan. 12 to the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

Execution changes

Bill number — S.0200

Sponsor — Sen. Greg Hambree

Purpose — The bill would amend state law to return South Carolina’s default method of execution to electrocution.

Status — The bill had been polled out of the Senate Committee on Corrections and Penology on Feb. 2 and received a committee report. It has not been passed in the South Carolina Senate.

Renaming part of U.S. Hwy 70 to honor former mayor

Bill number — S.0179

Sponsor — Sen. Greg Hembree

Purpose — The resolution would ask the South Carolina Department of Transportation to rename U.S. Hwy 70 one mile north and south of the highway’s intersection with Loris city limits to the Henry L. Nichols Highway.

Status — The bill was adopted in the South Carolina Senate on Jan. 14 and sent to the House. It was referred to the Committee on Invitations and Memorial Resolutions, and received a committee report on Feb. 4.

GPS monitors for domestic violence offenders

Bill number — H.3417

Sponsor — Rep. William Bailey

Purpose — The bill would place a GPS monitor on domestic violence offenders while they are out on bond. The monitor would allow the case’s victim to know where the offender is at all times.

Status — The bill was referred to the House Committee on Judiciary on Jan. 12.

Workers’ compensation for first responders who contract COVID-19

Bill number — H.3192

Sponsor — Rep. Russell Fry

Purpose — If passed, the bill would allow a first responder, health care provider or correctional officer who contracts COVID-19 to receive workers’ compensation benefits. It would also provide temporary total disability benefits if the employee is required to isolate due to the virus.

Status — The bill was referred to the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry on Jan. 12.

Increased penalties for prostitution

Bill number — H.3224

Sponsor — Rep. Russell Fry

Purpose — The bill would amend state law to increase the penalties for solicitation of prostitution, creating or running a brother or a house of prostitution and causing another person to participate in prostitution. The bill would also create defenses for survivors of human trafficking, and would increase penalties if the trafficked person has a mental disability.

Status — The bill was referred to the House Committee on Judiciary on Jan. 12.

Drug dealers charged with involuntary manslaughter

Bill number — H.3364

Sponsor — Rep. Russell Fry

Purpose — The bill would amend state law to allow for drug dealers to be charged with involuntary manslaughter if they sold the illegal substance that caused a person’s death.

Status — The bill was referred to the House Committee on Judiciary on Jan. 12.

Doctors have to offer opioid reversal drug

Bill number — H.3366

Sponsor — Rep. Russell Fry

Purpose — If passed, the bill would require doctors to offer a prescription for naloxone — which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose — to patients “under certain circumstances and for other purposes.”

Status — The bill was referred to the House Committee on Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs on Jan. 12.

Extending foster care benefits

Bill number — H.3509

Sponsor — Rep. Russell Fry

Purpose — The bill would amend state law to allow for an extended foster care program to serve children until they turn 21. Benefits previously only applied until they were 18. The extension of benefits would be voluntary and court-ordered.

Status — The bill was referred to the House Committee on Judiciary on Jan. 12.