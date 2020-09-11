Pool manufacturer to invest $6.1M in Marion facility, create 200 jobs

MARION, SC – Leisure Pools and Spas North America, a leading fiberglass in-ground pool manufacturer, announced plans to establish operations in Marion County.

The $6.1 million investment will create 200 new jobs.

Located at 131 Highway 76 in Marion, Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc.’s new facility will specialize in composite swimming pools, underground fuel tanks, water storage tanks, computer numerical control robotic molding and other related tools.

The new facility is expected to be online by the fourth quarter of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc. team should visit https://leisurepoolsusa.com/join-our-team/.

The company installs quality fiberglass in-ground swimming pools, fiberglass plunge pools, fiberglass lap pools and water features throughout the country.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“The purchase of the Groupe Beneteau boat manufacturing facility in Marion, S.C. is an exciting and very timely purchase for the Leisure Pools Group. The manufacturing facility is a world-class composite manufacturing facility coupled with a very talented team that has a strong pride of work. When this opportunity first developed, our team was focused on finding a way to meet growing consumer demand for our composite fiberglass swimming pools. The state of South Carolina and Marion County economic development teams have been incredible to work with putting together a program welcoming our company to Marion, S.C. and to help create jobs. We look forward to being part of the Marion County community and doing our best to create jobs and commerce for the state and county.” -Leisure Pools Group CEO and Co-Founder David Pain

“We are thrilled that Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc. has chosen South Carolina for its new manufacturing facility. Today’s announcement is another indication that companies are seeing the benefits of doing business in our state. It’s also exciting to see this company will invest and create 200 new jobs in one of our state’s rural areas.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, we celebrate Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc.’s decision to establish operations in Marion County. Bringing new jobs to our state, this announcement is a terrific step forward for the company, our loyal workforce and the local community.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are thrilled about the announcement that Leisure Pools and Spas will be moving into the former Beneteau building. We would like to welcome Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc. to Marion County as our newest industrial partner. Most importantly, we are excited for the jobs that it will make available for those that are seeking employment.” -Marion County Administrator Tim Harper