KENNER, La. (WGNO) – Cynthia Carter is a singer, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is her stage.

The fast-food employee has been singing as she takes orders at the drive-thru for 30 years. She said she was first inspired when a customer waiting in line started singing to her. She responded by singing back – and hasn’t stopped since.

Carter sings the whole menu from side dishes all the way down to desserts.

“She sounds like Patti LaBelle,” said one customer from her front seat waiting for her order to come up at the window.

No need to read what’s cooking at this Popeyes – all you have to do is listen to the lullaby of the lady who makes fried chicken, fine dining.

Carter said she is now contemplating hanging up her microphone and doing more work for her church.

If you want to hear Cynthia Carter, check out the video at the top of this story. You can also visit her in person – for now, at least – at the Popeyes in Kenner, Louisiana. It’s at 3016 Loyola Dr. Cynthia is waiting for you to order.