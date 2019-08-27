Breaking News Alert
Popeye’s manager may not sell new chicken sandwich anymore due to accidents, lines

COLUMBIA CO, GA (CBS Newspath) – The manager of a Popeye’s is considering not selling their new chicken sandwich anymore.

If you tried to grab one this weekend, or even drove anywhere near the fast-food joint, you probably saw these crazy lines.

They got so long for this store in Columbia County, they actually caused some minor crashes. Deputies even had to go out to direct traffic.

The manager also says they keep running out of the popular sandwich. Some people waited for 45 minutes this weekend only to find there were none left.

Popeyes announced the new sandwich on Twitter two weeks ago with hyperbole that would soon define the social media commotion to come: “Chicken. Brioche. Pickles. New. Sandwich. Popeyes. Nationwide. So. Good. Forgot. How. Speak. In. Complete. Sandwiches. I mean, sentences.”

And from that moment, it was ON. People began ardently advocating for their favorite sandwich, whether it be the new-kid-on-the-block Popeyes one, or the OG Wendy’s or Chick-fil-A versions.

And the social media managers for the companies reveled in the green light to talk smack to each other.

“We Didn’t Invent The Chicken, Just The Chicken Sandwich!” Chick-fil-A bragged on Twitter. “Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the (heart emoji) for the original.”

