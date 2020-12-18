Popular Carolina Forest pub to expand with Surfside Beach location

Photo courtesy of Tavern in the Forest Facebook.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Popular Carolina Forest pub, Tavern in the Forest is expanding by opening a second location in Surfside Beach, the business announced on Facebook.

The new location will be at 8739 US Highway 17 Bypass South, according to the post. The business said they will post updates on their progress.

