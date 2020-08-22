Porn, offensive language disrupt several NC school districts’ virtual classes

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Only three days into the start of the school year and already several North Carolina school districts are reporting people joining virtual classes and causing disruptions.

Wake County Schools confirmed it happened in at least 20 classes at Millbrook Magnet High School Tuesday.

On the first day of school at Lee County High School, the parent of a 10th grader said her daughter logged on for a Spanish class.

The district confirms a non- student account gained access, showing violent and pornographic content to students. It was immediately reported to administrators and the school resource officer.

​In a statement, the district wrote, “the incident is currently under investigation by both law enforcement and the district’s technology department.”

“It’s kinda ridiculous. It’s kind of crazy that they would go on there, especially under school supervision,” Andres Sosa, a student said.

Karen Conroy said a similar thing happened during her daughter’s virtual art class. She attended Gray’s Creek High in Cumberland County.

“Say a bunch of curse words, I mean really bad curse words,” Conroy said.

She explained the teacher managed to kick that unidentified caller off quickly.

“My daughter was a little shook up. She couldn’t believe what was happening, there’s no reason for it but to disrupt a class,” Conroy said.

It also happened at Wake County Schools at Millbrook High School in Raleigh. The district said a group of students utilized a single student account, using inappropriate and offensive language, insulting students and teachers. They say at least 20 staff members had classes disrupted.

Wake County Schools are investigating the incidents and promising to address the students involved. They said teachers will provide specific, non-published Google Meet links.

