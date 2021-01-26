Portion of road closed near Hwy 501 in Conway after 18-wheeler strikes overpass

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are on the scene of a collision involving an 18-wheeler near the Highway 501 overpass.

The area of 4th Ave and Hwy 701 Southbound is currently closed after the 18-wheeler struck the Highway 501 overpass, according to police.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they work. Count on News13 for updates.

