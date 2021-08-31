Bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University cleared, students to resume normal activities

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police have closed the road along a stretch of Highway 544 near Coastal Carolina University due to a bomb threat in the area. The university has cleared students to resume normal activities.

Highway 544 between 501 business and Myrtle Ridge Drive was closed to traffic, and some evacuations happened in the immediately impacted area, according to police.

Around 6:45 a.m., police say a call came in about a bomb threat at the Circle K on Highway 544. The store was searched inside and out before being cleared, according to HCPD.

CCU students at The Pier, Coastal Club, Patriots Hollow and The Wren were told to shelter in place until further notice, according to CCU’s emergency alert system. No students were evacuated.

