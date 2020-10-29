Portrait presented to Myrtle Beach police in memory of fallen Officer Hancher

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach community continues to remember fallen Officer Jacob Hancher, who lost his life while in the line of duty earlier this month.

The Myrtle Beach Solid Waste Division presented Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock with a portrait of Officer Hancher that was drawn by one of their own.

Guentin Russell, equipment Operator, drew and presented the piece to Chief Prock at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot Wednesday.

Chief Prock said the portrait will be displayed at the annex facility in the police department.

Officer Hancher lost his life while responding to a domestic dispute call that turned into a deadly shooting. The suspect also died during the incident.

