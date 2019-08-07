POSITIVELY CAROLINA: Bubba Wallace visits Boys and Girls Club

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) Professional race car driver, Bubba Wallace visited with kids at the Boys and Girls Club of the Pee Dee area on Tuesday.

Before Wallace, who drives car #43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, was a professional athlete, he spent many of his afternoons after school at a Boys and Girls Club.

“It just brings back a lot of memories so to be able to share a couple of answers, questions and answers with them and get beat by a ten year old in Foosball,” Wallace said. “It’s just a blast to spend some time with the kids and show them a little bit about our sport.”

He spent the afternoon getting a tour of the Boys and Girls Club, speaking with the kids about the importance of respect and working hard in school, and he stopped to play some games.

“For them to see what I’m going through in the sport and how I’m paving my own way after former African American, I mean it’s big,” Wallace said.

“I want them to see a familiar face, that’s what kids need. They need to be able to see a familiar face and say, “Hey I look like him, I want to do the same thing he does.””

Wallace also met Sergeant Terrence Carraway’s family. He described it as an honor and said he felt special watching Carraway’s wife follow along with his story.