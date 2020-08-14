POSITIVELY CAROLINA: “It was out of nowhere. Just two people being generous”, teen surprised with $100 tip at local restaurant

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – After a busy trivia night at Grumpy Monk, one busser got a $100 tip from customers who said they noticed how hard he was working.

Daniel Czyzyk is 17 years old and has worked at Grumpy Monk in Carolina Forest for nearly a year. He says, he’s received a $5 dollar tip before, but it’s uncommon.

“It was weird because like, normally no one talks to me,” he said “It really made my day.”



Czyzyk says the woman told him she also busses tables and they appreciated his work ethic.



“It was out of nowhere, just two people being generous.”



After his experience, Czyzyk took to social media, where he posted a status in a neighborhood Facebook group thanking the couple and encouraging others to see the good in the world.

The post quickly garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.

“It was overwhelming to be honest with you,” he said. “I didn’t know if they would see it or not, because I didn’t know if they were tourists coming down on vacation, or locals and I thought of the biggest outlet that I could hopefully get it to them. “



Although the post did not help him reach the couple to thank them again, he hopes this story will.