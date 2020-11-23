11-year-old creates kindness challenge, asks for donations to help others this holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — After 11-year-old Camden Bender and his family went through a tough time where he said they didn’t have anything, he wanted to help others this holiday season and created, ‘Camden’s Kindness Challenge’ to give back.

“We were in the position where we needed help and there was people there to help us and we wanna be that person to somebody else and make their Christmas this year,” Camden said.

“We were in a real bad situation for a while and so we know what it’s like, not knowing where your next meal is gonna come from or not know where you’re gonna live or sleep,” Heidi Hennen, Camden’s mom said.

Heidi added that “Camden then came up with the idea of doing something for other people cause we’ve had people do something like that for us when we had nothing and we had nowhere to go so it’s kind of like paying it forward,” Hennen said.

The challenge is asking for people to donate items including clothes, food, toys, masks, toiletries, and more.



Camden’s Kindness Challenge flyer

To donate, you can contact Heidi by email at b2sweetie@yahoo.com and by cell (843) 446-009.

There are also donation boxes located throughout Myrtle Beach. Information on those locations can be found by contacting Heidi.