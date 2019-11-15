17th Marathon for Meals kicks of Saturday

A marathon in Myrtle Beach kicks off Saturday, but this one requires no training.

The 17th annual WAVE 104.1 Marathon for Meals kicks off at noon on Saturday. For seven days in a row all the WAVE personalities will be broadcasting live from the Food Lion on 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. They’re looking to collect non-perishable food and hygiene items for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen.

According to Scott Mann, the program director for WAVE 104.1, there’s a reason it’s kicking off Saturday.

“We always do it the full week before Thanksgiving. I like to say that the official kick off to the holiday season on the Grand Strand is the Marathon for Meals. We’ve been doing this for 17 years. It feeds people through April and beyond, so, it really makes a big difference,” said Mann. “At the end of the day, if you can’t eat, what else matters?”

Last year 22,000 pounds was collected, and Food Lion donated 10 cents for every pound, totaling up to over $2,000.

For more details like time and an address visit WAVE104.COM.