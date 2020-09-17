19 military veterans get golf lessons at PGA HOPE event in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nineteen military veterans received golf lessons Tuesday at a PGA HOPE event in North Myrtle Beach.

Project Golf hosted the event at Barefoot Resort Driving Range. HOPE stands for “Help Our Patriots Everywhere.”

Gary Schaal, a past president of the PGA of America and an Air Force veteran, along with six other local PGA professionals led the clinic.

“PGA HOPE is therapy,” William “Guny” Burge said. “We coined the phrase ‘golf therapy’ and it works.”

“It’s just rewarding to be around other veterans that have gone through similar things that I’ve suffered through,” Fred Gutierrez said. “Yet golf can let you forget about everything, at least for a couple of hours, everything.”

Tuesday’s event was part of an eight-week program.