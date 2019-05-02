Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
National
World
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Court docs: Virginia woman found in garage smoking cigarette after fatally stabbing mother
Top Stories
Two suspects in custody in shooting case involving a flare gun
FSD1 looks to hire substitute teachers before 2019-2020 school year
Police: Drunk man drives into giant cactus
Person taken to hospital following dog bite in Green Sea area
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Two suspects in custody in shooting case involving a flare gun
Top Stories
Police: Temperature inside hot car with kids in Florence was 108 degrees
Top Stories
Deputies searching for suspect after armed robbery in Lydia
Suspect in shooting at Bennettsville apartment complex arrested in NC
Woman accused of leaving kids in hot car at Florence Sam’s Club gets $6,000 Bond
Two people in custody following chase in Lake City area
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather App
Alerts
Color the Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Sports
Local Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
The Blitz
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational Matchups Announced
Top Stories
Hartsville Hires Barry Harley as New AD
Pelicans blank Nationals in series opener, 3-0
Bentley, Brunson, Edwards to represent USC at SEC Football Media Day
Drive, Chip, and Putt Qualifier takes place in Myrtle Beach
Video Center
Count On Health
Count On Health Partners
Community
Ask An Expert
Talkin Trash
Contests
Pet of the Weekend
Things To Do
Calendar
Around Town
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email news and alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Positively Carolina
Pair turns 120-year-old river logs into furniture
Non-profit dance studio aims to help children in the Pee Dee
Hurricane Florence causes mini baby boom
WBTW works to rebuild home for 2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Organization repairs homes for free, mentors students
More Positively Carolina Headlines
Andrews teen gets accepted to Juilliard
Sisters retire from Myrtle Beach Middle School after 44 years each
12-year-old Carolina Forest girl raises over $1,000 for neighbors in need
Historical marker sought for Harriet Tubman’s grand-nephew’s Georgetown home
120 4K students have class outside for ‘International Outdoor Classroom Day’ in Conway
Local company donates 142 tons of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank
Armed Forces Day event happening in North Myrtle Beach
“The Stars Are Out” competition proves once again to be Positively Carolina
CCU students working to get solar panels for Murrells Inlet VFW
Carolina Panthers bring “Keep Pounding” campaign to Myrtle Beach park
Trending Stories
Man throws girl, 13, from car after sex assault in SC, police say
Two more children left in hot car in Florence; 3rd incident in Florence in 9 days
Chesterfield County councilman arrested, charged with assault on daughter
RECALL: Buns sold at Walmart, Aldi, Sam’s and others may have plastic inside
Florence County deputies on scene of shooting, 1 injured
More trending stories
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: