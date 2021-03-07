8-year-old Conway boy helps those in need, offers free grass cutting to veterans

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — 8 and 6 year old brothers, Greyson and Garrett of Conway started an organization called, ‘Helping Footprint‘ to help those in need.

The two brothers came up with the idea to help people all on their own.

“We first started out giving gift cards to people and then someone gave us a lawnmower and we were helping out veterans that could not cut the grass for themselves so I do it for free,” Greyson Winfield said.

Greyson says he has helped first responders, veterans, and others in need saying, “a lot of people that always needed a little bit of help so I decided to step in.”

“We’ve paid people’s electric bills. He’s given Conway Fresh Meats, given out gift cards from there and regular gift cards for folks,” Grey Winfield, Greyson and Garrett’s dad said.

This Sunday, Greyson presented a $50 gift card to Colleen Brogan, a local woman who is raising her 3 grandchildren on her own.

“I am 65 years old and I have never seen a child this young take on what he does,” Colleen Brogan said.

Greyson said he enjoys helping people and that, “it makes me feel good because all people get a smile on their face.”

For more information on Helping Footprint and how to get involved, go to their website here.