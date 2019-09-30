POSITIVELY CAROLINA: Pee Dee school principal reads bedtime stories to students

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Angela Tanner, the principal at JC Lynch elementary makes a positively Carolina difference by reading bedtime stories to her students.

Tanner tells News13 she wants to show her students she cares for them outside of school hours.

“I started doing a bedtime story from home and the kids really loved that. They get to come inside my world and see me in a different place from here,” said Tanner.

A simple bedtime story started becoming an everyday routing for Tanner.

“We just need someone to show up for us everyday. It reminds me at the end of my day no matter what is going on in my crazy day. I can sit down right here on this little bench and pick up that story and just read for my kids, it reminds me why I do this for them,” said Tanner.

Students and parents are able to watch these videos on Facebook in the comfort of their home.

“I wanted to make sure that I was modeling, that you don’t have to be their teacher, you don’t have to give them a quiz, but just sit down, spend time, read and enjoy your children because they grow up so fast,” said Tanner.

