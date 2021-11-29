Ammo in toaster sparks fire at South Carolina senior home



GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Police responding to a fire alarm and the sound of gunshots at a South Carolina assisted living facility say a resident had placed several rounds of ammunition in a toaster.

Police in Greenwood, South Carolina say the ammunition discharged on Sunday night, making employees believe a shooter was on the property. Greenwood is about 70 miles (113km) northwest of Columbia.

A small fire in the resident’s room was extinguished. The resident was found unconscious and taken to the hospital to be treated for apparent smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

Police did not say why they believe the ammunition was in the toaster.