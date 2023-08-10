CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Collins Park in Conway has added a “Story Walk” for parents and their children to enjoy.

“Story Walk is a delightful way for children — and adults — to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time,” the city said on Facebook.

City of Conway / Facebook

City of Conway / Facebook

City of Conway / Facebook

The city said you can find the mounted post near the playground sidewalks that will lead you through the story.

The book for this quarter is “Duck on a Bike.”