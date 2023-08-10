CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Collins Park in Conway has added a “Story Walk” for parents and their children to enjoy.
“Story Walk is a delightful way for children — and adults — to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time,” the city said on Facebook.
The city said you can find the mounted post near the playground sidewalks that will lead you through the story.
The book for this quarter is “Duck on a Bike.”
