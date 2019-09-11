Live Now
Conway flower shop giving away nearly 25,000 roses for Good Neighbor Day

Photo: John Cassidy

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway flower shop is giving away nearly 25,000 roses for Good Neighbor Day.

The Daisy Fair Flowers shop is handing out the roses in the area of 1400 4th Avenue in Conway for “Good Neighbor Day,” according to the event’s Facebook page. Each person will receive a bouquet of six roses.

The flower shop is asking recipients of the roses to keep one for themselves and give the remaining five roses to other people “for no reason other than to share a smile.” Donations will also be accepted and given to a local charity.

