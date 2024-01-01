FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Regional Medical Center is celebrating its first baby born in 2024, Raina Noel Johnson.
“I actually thought I was going to have her yesterday, which would’ve been 1-2-3-1-2-3,” Whitney Johnson said. “But I’m even blessed to have her on the first of the year.”
The Johnson’s also received gifts for being the first baby born in the new year.
