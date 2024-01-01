FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Regional Medical Center is celebrating its first baby born in 2024, Raina Noel Johnson.

“I actually thought I was going to have her yesterday, which would’ve been 1-2-3-1-2-3,” Whitney Johnson said. “But I’m even blessed to have her on the first of the year.”

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham



The Johnson’s also received gifts for being the first baby born in the new year.