FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Academy Sports + Outdoors in Florence and University of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette teamed up on Thursday to take 10 students on a holiday shopping spree.
Each kid received a $200 Academy gift card to shop alongside Legette for items on their holiday wish lists like winter clothing, footwear, games, sports equipment and more.
Legette, a Mullins High School graduate, spent his college career with the Gamecocks. He is a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
“It’s really important to me, I wish folks would’ve done this for me when I was growing up,” Legette said. “Me having a big heart that I have, I just love doing things for the kids. I love to see the excitement on their faces and the smiles on their faces, just gives me an urge, and I’ll never stop doing the things that I do for them.”
Legette finished his 2023 campaign with 1,277 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He earned a second-team all-SEC selection.
