Girl Scout donates over 500 stuffed animals to SC sheriff’s office

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD/WBTW)- A local Girl Scout has been collecting stuffed animals for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. Her donation of over 500 plush toys will bring comfort to those who need it most.

Madeleine Smith, 14, came up with the idea as her fall project for Girl Scout Troop 569. The stuffed animals will be used in patrol cars for children going through stressful situations.

“It could be there to comfort them when they could be overwhelmed or upset,” says Smith “You want to feel like you’re okay, that you’re fine, and that you’re comfortable. That you have that extra support there with you.”

Smith placed bins around the community and was amazed with the response. She was hoping for 100 plush toys…and received almost 600.

Sergeant Rick Carson from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says that her donation will be much needed in the next few weeks. He says that they receive a lot of domestic violence calls during this time of year.

“A lot of times, we’ll need to talk to a child about something, and if we have trouble talking to them, best ice breaker in the world is a stuffed animal,” says Sgt. Carson.

This afternoon, Smith passed out a few stuffed animals to each deputy at the office to put in their cars. Sgt. Carson says that her donation will supply their deputies for a long time.

Smith says that her favorite part of being a Girl Scout is “being able to help people and make them happy.” She’s thankful that the community gave her the opportunity to do just that.

LATEST HEADLINES: