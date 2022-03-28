MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A “Giving Box” has been set up at the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach to create a safe space for people to give and take skating items.

The box is made out of recycled materials by 5- to 11-year-old students in the STEAM class at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center. STEAM stands for science, technology, art and mathematics.

Six skateboard decks, three sets of wheels, a pair of socks, a screwdriver, a roller-blading wheel and a pair of Vans shoes have already been donated.

Supports said it’s a project that will benefit the community.

“The response to it just blows my mind, because I just thought it was a cool idea and people would enjoy it and it would help somebody, organizer Aaron Frobase, a leader at the Pepper Geddings center, said. “But it’s really kind of, I think, it’s spun community and community service in what I think the whole county, but the skaters, the older skaters. actually can give.”

The park is located at 33rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.