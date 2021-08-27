Grateful Dog Festival returns to the Pee Dee to help local humane societies for the 10th year

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – In a Positively Carolina Story, an event that brings the community together to support a great cause is making its way back to the pee dee today.

“It’s helped them do what they need to do to help animals,” board member for the Grateful Dog Festival, Sam Rogers said.

Rogers said it’s an event that benefits several area humane societies.

“I just think it’s exciting when it seems that everyone in the community is working together to make this event special,” president for the Florence Area Humane Society, Jayne Boswell said.

Boswell said it’s events like the Grateful Dog Festival that have been a big help to area humane societies for many years. Boswell said she is seeing an overwhelming number of animals being brought in to the shelter everyday which is creating an overcrowding situation.

“There is calls everyday of people wanting to bring in animal, some are their own that they want to surrender and some are just strays,” Boswell said.

Boswell said it’s a way to make sure all the animals in the shelter find loving and forever homes while supporting a great cause. She added that money raised at the event will go towards medical costs to make sure she can give the best care to the animals at her shelter.

Money raised at the event will also benefit the Darlington and Marlboro County Humane Society. The event features bands playing live music. Food, drinks and family activities are also part of the event.